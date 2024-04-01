Rich Tribute Paid to Shri O.P. Jindal on His 19th Punyatithi at Barbil, Tensa & Kasia Units of JSP

Barbil: The 19th Punyatithi of the visionary leader and Founder Chairman of O.P. Jindal Group, Shri Om Prakash Jindal also revered as Bauji, was observed at Barbil Pellet Plant, Kasia, and Tensa iron mines of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) on March 31, 2024. A series of Social and spiritual services were organized across the units on this occasion.

The day commenced with special puja, prayers, and Geeta Yajna at the temples of the respective townships. All employees and their family members, led by the Unit Heads, Shri Purusotham M D, Barbil Pellet Plant, Shri Raghuraj Raghuvanshi, Kasia Mines, and Shri Kamalakanta Nanda, Tensa Mines, along with other senior executives and employees, participated in the rituals and paid homage to the divine soul. A Large number of local community members participated in the Spiritual Services conducted remembering Shri OP Jindal.

Blood Donation Camps were organized at the Barbil Pellet Plant and Tensa mines by the JSP Foundation, the social arm of JSP, in association with the Red Cross Society, where 175 people volunteered to donate blood with great enthusiasm. The Camps were inaugurated by Shri Purusotham M D and Shri Kamalakanta Nanda at the Barbil and Tensa units, respectively, in the presence of Shri Raghuraj Raghuvanshi and Shri Asish Ranjan Mohanty, Head HR&ES.

The Ladies’ clubs of the respective townships also organized different programs to commemorate the occasion, where employees, business associates, and their family members participated and paid tribute to the beloved Bauji.