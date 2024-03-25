JSP Observes Earth Hour 2024

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), situated in Angul, observed Earth Hour 2024 with enthusiasm. Executive Director in charge of the Angul location, Mr. Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director Mr. Damodar Mittal, along with all the residents of Jindal Nagar and community members, participated in the event. The observation was marked by turning off all the lights in Jindal Nagar from 8:30 to 9:30 pm and holding a candle march from Divya Sarovar to Devbhoomi situated inside the township.

The enthusiasm of the children participants was the main attraction of the event, as they joined in large numbers and shouted slogans about the importance of such initiatives to combat climate change. Additionally, there was a spot quiz competition for children, where they were awarded mementos.

On this occasion, the Environment Management Department (EMD) of JSP also launched an initiative called “Pahal” and distributed cloth bags to every household to discourage the use of single-use plastic.

The inhabitants of Jindal Nagar also pledged to stop using single-use plastics, and cloth bags were distributed by the EMD to promote clean and green surroundings.

The Earth Hour was observed aligning with the global theme of 2024, “Uniting for Our One Shared Home,” emphasising the interconnectedness of all inhabitants of Earth and the shared responsibility to protect our natural world.

“Observation of Earth hour 2034 in JSP ,Angul resonates with the urgent need for harmony between humanity and nature” said ED Mr Pankaj Malhan