Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned 71st Miss World; Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon emerge as first runner-up

Mumbai: The 71st Miss World festival reached its climax in Mumbai at the Jio Convention Centre, as Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic was crowned the 71st Miss World amid an atmosphere of glamour and excitement. The prestigious title was passed on by the reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska, in an emotional moment that will be etched in the memories of millions worldwide. First runner-up, Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon was also acknowledged for her exceptional qualities throughout the festival, adding to the diversity and depth of talent showcased at the event.

The star-studded finale was co-hosted by former Miss World Megan Young and acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar, adding to the grandeur of the event. The evening was further elevated by sensational performances by renowned artists Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar, engaging the audience with their captivating music.

As well as studying for two Degrees in both Law and Business Administration, Krystyna (24) is also working as a model. She founded the Krystyna Pyszkova Foundation and continues to support the work there. Her proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered. She enjoys playing the Transverse flute and the violin and has a passion for Art having spent nine years in an Art Academy.

Expressing her gratitude and excitement, Krystyna Pyszkova shared, “Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true. I am deeply honoured to represent my country and the values of Beauty With A Purpose on a global platform. I am so excited for the year ahead.”

The 71st Miss World finale – streamed live in India exclusively on Sony LIV and broadcast globally -captivated viewers with its unique blend of beauty, talent, and philanthropy. Throughout the event, contestants have demonstrated their commitment to ‘Beauty With A Purpose,’ highlighting their advocacy for social causes and initiatives aimed at making a difference to people’s lives around the world.

This year’s event held particular significance as it marked the return of Miss World to India after a hiatus of 28 years, underscoring the country’s rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted connection to the world’s oldest and most prestigious beauty pageant. The festival, which commenced on 18 February 2024, featured a series of engaging events leading up to the grand finale in Mumbai. The presence of esteemed personalities amid the vibrant atmosphere of the Jio Convention 0Centre added to the charm of the occasion, making it a memorable event in the history of Miss World.

The 71st Miss World festival was made possible through the strategic partnership of Jamil Saidi and the generous support of sponsors including Mauritius Tourism, EndemolShine India, Aurika, Mumbai Skycity, Adsplash Agency, India Tourism Development Corporation and Bright Outdoor Media Limited. Renowned designer Archana Kochar lent her creative vision to the event, elevating it with her distinctive style and elegance.

About Miss World

The Miss World Organisation (MWO) owns and manages the annual Miss World Festival. Since it began in 1951, Miss World is still the biggest beauty event on the planet! Now in its 71st year, more than 100 nations compete for the famous blue crown. The Miss World final is televised live in more than 100 countries and is followed at its peak by more than a billion people on social media.

The current Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic was crowned on 9 March 2024 in Mumbai, India.

Since 1972, ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ has been at the heart of Miss World, its global humanitarian programme that focuses on the most sick and disadvantaged people in the world. ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ has raised hundreds of millions of dollars good causes and completed tens of thousands of unique humanitarian projects.