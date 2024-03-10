JSP celebrates Fitness Day on the Birthday of Naveen Jindal

Bhubaneswar : Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), across its business locations, celebrated the Birthday of its Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal, on March 09 as Fitness Day with a series of events and activities embracing the ethos of health and wellness.

In its plant and mines locations at Angul, Barbil, Kasia, and Tensa, JSP organised various programmes for the employees and the local community to inspire individuals to prioritise health and fitness for success.

JSP’s pellet plant at Barbil organised a Mini Marathon ‘Pellet Plant Stride’ to mark the occasion. More than 300 employees and their family members enthusiastically joined the programme. JSP Foundation, the Social Arm of Jindal Steel & Power, distributed spectacles among 87 individuals in the peripheral villages of Kasia Mines.

The Foundation also provided hot and cooked meals to the residents of Kudurbeda hamlet in Kasia (Kha) village. In Deojhar, more than 200 students were sensitised on importance of exercise and sports for fitness. Two classrooms were also inaugurated at the Primary School, Gobardhanpur to promote quality education.

In Angul, JSP observed the Birthday of its Chairman, Mr Naveen Jindal organising mini-marathons, yoga camps and health camps in the villages and in the schools in the periphery.

The occasion was specially observed with mirth and gaiety with Divyang Children in Jindal Asha, the underprivileged residents in Adruta Children Home, and in Utkal Balashram.

As a special welfare support, JSP Foundation also provided water coolers, fans, indoor play materials, and fans to the inmates of the Angul Jail.

At its Bhubaneswar office, JSP organised a yoga training session and a donation camp in collaboration with Kalinga Hospital. Sweets were also distributed among more than 200 children with special needs.

Addressing the employees, President Mr Prashant Hota said, “Mr Naveen Jindal’s contribution to the Country will be ever cherished by the Gen Next. His contribution to industry-led inclusive prosperity in three Eastern States, his leadership in introducing coal gasification in steel-making, introduction of clean and green energy is benchmarks for other metal industries.” Mr Naveen Jindal’s role as a parliamentarian in moving the private bill on food security and his lead in making the parliament smoking free are path breaking initiatives, he remarked.

“As a polo player and a shooting champion, Mr Jindal has set several records. And his lone decade long legal struggle for giving the Indian citizens to fly the national flag every day with dignity has made him a cherished national figure,” added Mr Hota.