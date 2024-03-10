Reliance Foundation Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani received the prestigious ‘Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award’ on the occasion of the 71st Miss World Finals, held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Accepting the highest award conferred by the renowned international pageant, she highlighted the importance of empowering women in making the world a better place, reaffirming her own lifelong commitment to the cause.

With illustrious former recipients such as Late South African President Nelson Mandela and Founder of Operation Hunger Ina Perlman, the award serves as an acknowledgment of Mrs. Nita Ambani’s work with Indian women and girl children across the spheres of education, healthcare, art and culture, sports, philanthropy and beyond.

#MissWorld2024 #71MW #MissWorld71 #BeautywithaPurpose #India #incredibleindia # NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre #Jioworldconventioncentre