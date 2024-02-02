Mamata Banerjee Casts Doubt on Congress Performance in Lok Sabha Polls, Challenges Party to Take on BJP

KOLKATA, February 2 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Friday, challenging its electoral prowess and expressing skepticism about its performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee, while addressing the media, challenged the Congress to confront the BJP in the Hindi heartland states, asserting that she doubts whether the grand-old party can secure “even 40 seats.”

The Chief Minister criticized the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which recently traversed six districts in the state, characterizing it as a “mere photo opportunity” for what she referred to as “migratory birds” descending upon West Bengal.

“I proposed that Congress contest 300 seats across the country where BJP is the main opposition, but they refused to heed. Now, they’ve arrived in the state to stir up Muslim voters. I doubt whether they will secure even 40 seats if they contested 300,” said Mamata Banerjee, challenging the Congress’s electoral strategy.

Banerjee’s remarks highlight the ongoing political dynamics and competition between regional and national parties in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The West Bengal Chief Minister’s challenge adds a layer of intensity to the political landscape, questioning the Congress’s electoral strength against the formidable BJP in key regions.

As political posturing continues, Mamata Banerjee’s comments bring attention to the complexities and alliances shaping up as various parties position themselves strategically ahead of the upcoming national polls. The electoral landscape remains dynamic, with regional leaders expressing both skepticism and challenges towards national parties in their bid to secure political dominance.