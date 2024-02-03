1st convocation of GIET University: Emphasis on quality education, environmental protection & sustainability

Report by Badal Tah, Gunupur: The first convocation ceremony of Gandhi Institute of Engineering & Technology(GIET) University was held in its campus at Gunupur. President of the University Satya Prakash Panda formally announced the commencement of the convocation ceremony. Vice Chancellor AVNL Sharma presented the annual report about various programs of the university. Prof. Dr. Lalit Mohan Patnaik administered oaths to the students present in the occasion. University Vice-President Dr. Chandradhwaj Panda opined that positive & creative ideas could bloom through research. He spoke about the social responsibility of the students during their future job assignments in spite of occupational hazards. President Panda expressed that there is a need for further improvement in the sector of Science and Biomedical Research. He addressed the students, who are supposed to construct the technical fabric of the country, to build India as a great nation by achieving their developmental goals through hard work, focus and sincerity.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the National Education Technology Forum, Government of India, who is also Chairman of NAAC Executive Committee and Chairman of the National Standards Board, Prof. Dr. Anil G Sahasrabudhe joined as chief guest and awarded 45 students with gold medals. He coroneted 1039 in graduation and 1243 in post-graduation and 20 in Ph.D. In this convocation, Saurabh Prusty, a gold medal holder in M.Sc(Chemistry) and Bishnupriya Mishra, a student of the ECE department, were honoured for their best achievements in the university. An entrepreneur farmer & eminent senior citizen of the district was awarded with Honorary PhD.

Chief Guest Sahasrabudhe appreciated the outstanding progress and contribution of the University in various fields and hoped that the University would be on the top among the existing universities of Odisha in the coming days. Hard work and lifelong learning were the keys to success. He emphasized working for environmental protection & sustainability by making the whole world a family. Director General of the University Dr. Jagdish Panda, Controller of Examinations Dr. P. Vijay Kumar, Board Members of GIET University, Coordinator Dr. Radha Krishna Padhi, all Deans, Heads of Departments, Lecturers, Faculty members and other staff members graced the occasion. Registrar N.V. Jagannadha Rao offered vote of thanks. The convocation culminated with the singing of the National Anthem by students of the University.