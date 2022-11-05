Make ‘Seoni Jumbo Sitaphal’ brand popular in the country and state: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan views product ‘Seoni Jumbo Sitaphal’ under ‘One District-One Product’ program in Seoni. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan apprised himself with the jumbo size, distinctive properties and taste of Sitaphal.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed happiness over the efforts being made by the district administration to popularize ‘Seoni Jumbo Sitaphal’. He directed to ensure that the farmers of Seoni Jumbo Sitaphal and women of Aajeevika Mission, who make pulp and other products by processing it, should get better price for their produce. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also directed to make it popular in the country and the state through better marketing of the brand.

In Seoni district, more than 6500 metric tonnes of Sitaphal is produced in an area of ​​656 hectares. Since the weight of Sitaphal is 600 to 700 grams, it has been named ‘Seoni Jumbo Sitaphal’. Due to its distinctive shape and taste, it is in good demand in the country and the state. To give it a unique identity, a Sitaphal Pulp Unit has been started with the participation of Women Self-Help Group of Aajeevika Mission and an FPO has been constituted.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and In-charge Minister Shri Omprakash Sakhlecha, MP Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen, MLAs Shri Dinesh Rai and Shri Rakesh Pal were present.