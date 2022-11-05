CM Naveen Patnaik meets 40 students of World Skill Centre who will leave for Singapore to sharpen their skills at ITE Singapore from Nov 7 to 18, 2022

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik met 40 students of World Skill Centre who will leave for Singapore to sharpen their skills at ITE Singapore from Nov 7 to 18, 2022, as part of the Students Exchange Programme. The students include 32 boys & 8 girls and 20 of them belong to farm community.

CM wished the students, inspired them to explore their full potential & encouraged them to make all-out effort to become no.1 in the world. Students will experience a 2-week stint at ITE, fully engage in lessons & get familiar with socio-cultural aspects of youths studying there.

The programme will bring global exposure to WSC’s bright students & create opportunities for them to gain valuable global exposure, perspectives. It includes learning new skills, enriching & enhancing learning experiences to become skilled professionals with global competence.