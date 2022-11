Bhubaneswar : Odisha Minister of State, E & IT, Sports & YS, Home Tusharkanti Behera today reviewed the progress of the Odisha sports department with the department officials ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Minister tweeted, ” Reviewed the monthly progress of @sports_odisha with the senior officials of the departments. Discussed regarding the preparations & manifesto of upcoming #FIHHockey Men’s World Cup 2023, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.”