The works of the great poet Kalidas fill us with joy : Governor Shri Patel

New Delhi : Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has said that he is feeling extremely happy to inaugurate the Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh. The works of the great poet Kalidas delight us. Music makes the mind happy. The artists who have been honoured with the Rashtriya Kalidas Samman have given joy to their art and music. Kathak dance is based on the praise of God. Governor Shri Patel said that in the past the broadcast of Shri Mahakal Lok was seen in 24 countries of the whole world. The new generation should be introduced Indian culture, art, literature, history and legends periodically. May we all have devotion from our heart towards Mother India and bring the glorious history of the country to life. Follow the example of great men. Our literature and art will always inspire us.

Governor Shri Patel inaugurated the seven-day Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh-2022 on Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi on Friday. Saraswat guest was Shri Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Padma Vibhushan Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharyaji Maharaj. Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur and Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav presided. MP Shri Anil Firojia, Mayor Shri Mukesh Tatwal, MLA Mahidpur Shri Bahadur Singh Chouhan were the special guests. The function was inaugurated under the aegis of Vikram University and Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Parishad at Pt. Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul auditorium of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.

Padma Bhushan Shri Budhaditya Mukherjee (Sitar playing), Padma Shri Dr. Puru Dadhich (Kathak Dance), Shri Vasudev Kamath (Painting) and theater artist and famous actor Shri Rajiv Verma were honoured with the State Government’s prestigious Rashtriya Kalidas Samman. .

Saraswat guest Swami Rambhadracharyaji Maharaj gave blessings in Sanskrit. Culture Minister Usha Thakur said that the description of the life of the great poet Kalidas has been heard and read by us from time to time. Literature, art, culture and rites fill human life. Continuous efforts are being made by the Department of Culture for the complete development of these disciplines. In order to enable the coming generations to imbibe the ideals of Ramcharit Manas in their lives, to get acquainted with them, an online examination based on Ramcharit Manas was organized by the Culture Department in the past. Minister Sushri Thakur said that she has named 234 schools in Mhow Vidhan Sabha after the great revolutionaries of the country. The coming generation should be well acquainted with the life of the revolutionaries, it should be the effort of all of us. All people must put pictures of the great revolutionaries of the country in their homes.

Exhibition opening

Before the commencement of the function, Governor Shri Patel garlanded the statue of Great Poet Kalidas located in the Kalidas Academy premises. After this, the exhibition in Raghuvansham was inaugurated by lighting the lamp. He wrote in the visitors’ book at the opening of the exhibition that “I am delighted to be in the All India Kalidas Festival. I appreciate this effort being made for the preservation and promotion of culture. My heartiest congratulations to the organizers for a successful event.” The Governor inaugurated and inspected the exhibition of coins put up by the Ashwini Research Institute, Mahidpur. The Governor inaugurated the handloom and handicrafts fair in the premises and by garlanding the idol of Shri Ganesh in the premises and lighting the fair.

The ceremony was inaugurated by the guests by lighting the lamp and garlanding in front of the portrait of Mahakavi Kalidas and Pt. Suryanarayana Vyas. Saraswati Gaan and Madhya Pradesh Gaan were sung by the staff and students of Government Madhav Sangeet Mahavidyalaya. Bhojpuri translation of books “Durva” and “Meghdoot” and brochure of Kalidas National Painting Exhibition were released by the guests. Aditi Kumar Tripathi, Director of the Culture Academy Department, Shri Aditi Kumar Tripathi gave the welcome address. Vice Chancellor of Vikram University Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey proposed vote of thanks.