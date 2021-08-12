“Major Dhyan Chand” Docudrama Poster To Release On the 116th Birthday Anniversary Day of The Hockey Wizard

Bhubaneswar: Producer and Entrepreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra are all set to film a docudrama on legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who was also known as The Hockey Wizard for his impeccable skills and control over the ball. The duo announced about the Poster release of the Docudrama on the 116th Birthday Anniversary Day of Major Dhyan Chand which is also celebrated as National Sports Day in India. The Poster release will be done digitally adhering to all public norms!

Roy and Mishra owner of Signature 24 Productions had been working on a digital campaign on Facebook to demand Bharat Ratna Award for the Hockey Wizard since August 2019. The campaign got appreciated and supported by Celebrities like Major Dhyan Chand’s son and Hockey World Cup Player Ashok Dhyan Chand, BCCI President and former Indian Cricket Team Captain Sourav Ganguly, Hockey Player Mir Ranjan Negi, Olympic Gold Medalist Gurbux Singh, Olympic Gold Medalist Harbinder Singh, Hockey Player Yuvraj Walmiki, Bollywood Actor Rachele White to name a few.

“Major Dhyan Chand” will be a documentary about the early life and struggles of the Hockey Wizard. The plans for executing the docudrama in 2020 and kick start shoot from Jhansi followed by Allahabad in the house where the legend lived and release it on August 2020 on the birth date of the legend! However, Due to Covid, plans were dropped.

The duo is already in action to bring the project live this year with the intention to educate the youth of India about the Legend and take the initiative of demanding Bharat Ratna for Major Dhyanchand a step ahead! Film Maker Neil Dasgupta has been onboarded as the Director for the docudrama. Plan as per the Signature 24 Productions team is to release the docudrama on December 3, this year which also marks the 42nd death anniversary of the legend.