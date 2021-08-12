Odisha government prepares to fight Covid -19 in children during third wave

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government’s Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, PK Mohapatra directs District Collectors, municipal commissioners, Director of Capital Hospital, Superintendents of medical colleges ,CDMOs and PHOs to be prepared and well equipped to monitor all possible pediatrics cases during the third Covid wave.

The District-Level Task Force under the Chairmanship of Collector and DM for effective monitoring and supervision. Other members of the committee will be CDM & PHO, District Public Health Officers, Sr. Paediatric Specialist, Anesthesia Spl., WHO/UN officials and any other co-opted members. The task force will regularly do the gap analysis, monitor and take steps for remedial action. The District Collectors will take a meeting in this regard within a week, read an official letter.

Similarly, isolate 50% of existing lCU, PICU, NICU and earmark it for use to manage Paediatric COVID cases. Steps will also be taken for upgrading the capacity.