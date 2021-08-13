Odisha: Jagannath Temple reopens after 4 months adhering to the Covid restrictions

Puri: The Jagannath Temple, which remained closed from April 24 due to second wave of Covid-19, reopened on Thursday with the servitors’ families having darshan of the Lords adhering to the Covid restrictions.

As per a notification of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), on the first two days (August 12 and 13) only family members of the servitors are allowed into the temple from Mangal Alati till Rati Pahada.

As per the SOP, the servitors’ families could enter and exit through any of the four gates of the temple. They need not produce vaccination or RT-PCR negative certificates.

However, the members of the servitors’ families have to produce a Health Card or any other ID card issued by the SJTA along with photo ID cards like Aadhaar or Pan. Residents of the Puri Municipality will be allowed darshan of the Lords from August 16 to 20. And all devotees will be allowed into the temple from August 23 by furnishing complete vaccination certificates or RT-PCR test negative reports obtained within 96 hours prior to the darshan.

The darshan would continue from 7 am to 7 pm every day except during the weekend shutdown.However, restriction has been imposed on partaking of Mahaprasad at the Anand Bazaar and in the temple premises.