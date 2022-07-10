Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM meet President Kovind, PM Modi

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After meeting him, both the leaders met BJP President J.P Nadda. AIR correspondent quoting sources reports, in the meeting, expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet was discussed. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening. On Friday, Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi’s Maharashtra Sadan today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the State which gets support from the Central Government takes major strides on the developmental front. He said, to give justice to all sections of the society, Centre’s assistance is of paramount importance. Speaking about the pending cabinet expansion in Maharashtra after the new government came to power in the state, Mr. Shinde said that deliberations in this regard will take place after tomorrow’s Aashadi Ekadashi. In Maharashtra, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the new government have been sworn in while the rest of the Ministers are to be sworn in. The Eknath Shinde-led Government in Maharashtra won the floor test on Monday by a margin of 164-99 votes.

On meeting Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Mr. Shinde said, the state government is of the view that the SG should argue for Maharashtra on the OBC case in the Supreme Court.

Replying to queries that Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena are in touch with him, Mr. Shinde clarified that no member of parliament is in his contact. However, he claimed that they met him for their work.