Imphal: The number of bodies retrieved from the landslide spot in Noney district, Manipur, has increased to 50 so far. The rescue and intense search operation went on from 30th June and the search party has been clearing the debris to find the bodies of 11 missing persons. The authority said that the body found today is believed to be of a Railways official.

Eighteen people who got injured in the incident are getting treatment in different hospitals.