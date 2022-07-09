Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women’s singles title

London: 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has clinched Wimbledon Women’s Singles title defeating third seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 this evening. Elena has become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

In Men’s Singles title clash, top seed Novak Djokovic will take on Australian Nick Kyrgios on Sunday. The Serbian tennis star Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie in the semi-final on Friday. Earlier, Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam final when Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

She said she was incredibly nervous but you would have barely guessed it.

Elena Rybakina stepped up when it mattered most to overcome Tunisian world No.2 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday and become the first Kazakhstani player to clinch a Grand Slam singles title.

History was on the menu either way for Centre Court’s centenary as the No.17 seed and Jabeur, the No.3 seed, were the first players from their respective countries to feature in a Grand Slam singles final.

At 23, the Kazakhstani power player is the youngest champion to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Her victory ended Jabeur’s 11-match winning streak and also the Tunisian’s bid to become the first African woman and first Arab player to win a Slam in the Open era.

Rybakina rallied from a set down and saved all seven break points she faced in the second and third sets en route to victory in one hour, 47 minutes.

In typical Rybakina fashion, her celebration was muted, but the magnitude of what she had just done was not lost on her.

After receiving the trophy from HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, Rybakina addressed a star-studded Centre Court crowd that included Billie Jean King, Dame Maggie Smith and Tom Cruise.

Clearly struggling to find the words to describe her emotions, she said: “I’m speechless because I was super nervous before the match, during the match and I’m honestly happy that it finished. I’ve never felt something like this.”

She paid tribute to her opponent: “I want to congratulate Ons for the great match and everything you’ve achieved.

“It’s amazing and you’re an inspiration, not only for the young juniors but for everybody. You have an amazing game and I don’t think we have someone like this on tour.

“It’s a joy to play against you. I ran today so much, so I don’t think that I need to do fitness any more, honestly.

“I didn’t expect I would be in the second week at Wimbledon. To be a winner, it’s just amazing. I don’t have words to say how happy I am.”

This was the first ladies’ singles decider at Wimbledon between two first-time Grand Slam finalists since 1962.

Jabeur struck first, giving out a loud ‘yalla’ upon breaking serve in game three.

The Tunisian consolidated for a 3-1 lead and continued to get looks at Rybakina’s serve, typically the Kazakhstani’s most ferocious weapon.