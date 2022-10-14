Madhya Pradesh’s 67th foundation day will be celebrated as Jan-Utsav- CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the 67th foundation days of Madhya Pradesh will be celebrated as Jan-Utsav. Together with the people of the state, we will all resolve to achieve them by setting goals till the upcoming foundation day. Many achievements have been made in the field of development in the state. Along with this, many programmes focused on our tradition, life values ​​and values ​​have also been organized. Narmada Seva Yatra, Ekatm Yatra, construction of memorials of immortal revolutionary martyrs are prominent among them. In this sequence, the amazing Shri Mahakal Lok was created. On the 67th foundation day of the state, creative activities will be conducted from November 1 to 7th. These activities will focus on Narmada and Mahakal Mahalok. The activities have been determined by incorporating the suggestions of the Group of Ministers constituted on the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a meeting regarding Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations at his residence office. Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh virtually attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura and other officers were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that programmes would be organized in all the districts for distribution of acceptance letters and other benefits to the eligible beneficiaries identified in the Janseva Abhiyan on the foundation day. About 50 lakh eligible beneficiaries will join the programme in 52 districts of the state. Along with this, officers and employees doing excellent work will be rewarded and honoured.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a series of programmes on the foundation day would be taken out on November 1st in all the districts with the help of Jan Abhiyan Parishad. There will be a programme for distribution of Janseva Abhiyan acceptance letters and other benefits in all the districts at 1st pm. In the evening, playback singer Zubin Nautiyal will perform at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. In this sequence, on November 2, Ladli Laxmi Yojana Sammelans will be held in all the districts for Ladlis and their parents.

On November 3, cleanliness activities will be carried out in all the districts and 67 lamps will be lit at important places. Rural sports competitions and Vyanjan competition will also be organized from November 3rd. On November 4, activities on ‘One District-One Product’ will be conducted in all the districts of the state. On November 5, drama centered on the pride of the state, folk dance and competitions centered on Jannayak will be held. On November 6, activities focused on tree plantation, water conservation, energy saving and environment will be held in all the districts.

In the series of programmes, prize distribution programme will be held at all district headquarters and state level on 7th November. In this, the winners of competitions and sports activities held in the context of Foundation Day will be rewarded. Honor and prize distribution of officers and employees who have done excellent work in Janseva Abhiyan will also be conducted at all district headquarters. There will also be cultural activities, in which cultural activities of the local environment will be specially included. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all these programmes would be held in an atmosphere of celebration and joy, expressing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.