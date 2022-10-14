Himachal Pradesh : Cabinet decides to provide two sets of track suites free of cost (one for summer season and one for winter season) for students of Pre- Primary (Nursery) studying in Government Schools under Atal School Vardi Yojna for the year 2022-23

New Delhi : The State Cabinet meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to provide two sets of track suites free of cost (one for summer season and one for winter season) for students of Pre- Primary (Nursery) studying in Government Schools under Atal School Vardi Yojna for the year 2022-23. This would benefit over 50,000 nursery students of Government schools in the State.

It decided to increase the stipend of MBBS interns in all the government medical colleges from existing Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 20,000 per month.

The Cabinet decided to open new Primary Health Centre at Somakothi under Gram Panchayat Thakurthana in Mandi district alongwith creation and filling up of three posts of different categories.

It decided to upgrade Primary Health Centre Chamunda in Kangra district to Community Health Centre alongwith creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It decided to change the nomenclature of Staff Nurse and Ward Sister to Nursing Officer and Senior Nursing Officer respectively.

It gave its approval to upgrade Primary Health Centre Narkanda in Shimla district to Community Health Centre alongwith creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It also decided to create and filling up of 7 posts of different categories in 100 bedded Civil Hospital Kangra in Kangra district for its smooth functioning.

The Cabinet gave its nod to take over/transfer Shri Shakti Senior Secondary School Shri Naina Devi Ji in district Bilaspur being run by the Temple Trust to the Education Department, subject to the condition that the building/assets of this institution were handed over to the Education Department.

It gave approval to introduce new trades viz. Mechanic Motor Vehicle and Computer Operator and Progamming Assistant (COPA) in Government ITI in Shri Naina Devi Ji assembly constituency of Bilaspur district to facilitate the trainees.

The Cabinet gave its approval to fill up 14 posts of different categories in ART Center in Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College at Nahan and Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College Chamba to facilitate the patients.

It approved opening of new ITI at Hatgarh in tehsil Balh of district Mandi with two trades.

It decided to open Soil Testing Laboratory at Bagsiad in Thunag tehsil of Mandi district alongwith creation and filling up of three posts.

The Cabinet also decided to open Government Degree College at Baga Chanogi in Mandi district alongwith creation and filling up of requisite posts.