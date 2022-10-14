Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presides over programme on contribution of tribal heroes in freedom struggle at Nauni University

New Delhi : Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presided over a programme on theme Contribution of Tribal Heroes in the Freedom Struggle organized by National Commission for Schedule Tribes, New Delhi, Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyaan Ashram and Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that we need to remember the contribution of our tribal heroes in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said that the tribal heroes not only did Satyagraha but also sacrificed their life for the sake of the Nation. They sacrificed themselves not only for their tribal class but for the whole country, he added. He said that there were innumerable tribal heroes whose character was our ideal, they need to be remembered and must read their life history.

In order to decide which direction we have to move during the Amrit Kal, for which it is necessary to know about such Heroes and every person needs to work in this direction, especially the younger generation. He said that the future of the country depends on the youth, so it was very important for them to remember their sacrifices and there was a need to learn from them.

The Governor said that during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we got an opportunity to know the stories of many freedom fighters who were unsung heroes till now. He said that it is very important for the youth to know about the history of our country and freedom fighters. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a golden opportunity to remember the contribution of those great freedom fighters who dedicated their lives for the pride and glory of the country, he added.

Earlier, the Governor also inaugurated the exhibition put up by the National Commission for Schedule Tribes.

The keynote speaker of the program Bhagwan Shay, Jagrit Pramukh, Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram said that Vanvases have their own distinctive culture and by following that culture we could give direction to society.

Prof. Vivek Kumar from National Schedule Tribes Commission gave detailed information about the functions and activities of the Commission. He said that India has a glorious past in which the contribution of tribal society has been important. He said that the commission is doing important work in the direction of economic and social development of the tribal society. He gave detailed information about the existence, identity and development of tribal society and said that the Commission has done extensive work and research in this direction.

Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni honoured and welcomed the Governor and other dignitaries and said that there has been a change in the perception of the people about the tribal people who were the original inhabitants of this country. He said that 15th November is celebrated as Tribal Pride Day, and the university would organize this day every year to remember our tribal heroes.

Lachiya Ram, Prant Adyaksh, Himgiri Kalyan Ashram welcomed the Governor and others and gave a brief introduction about the programme.

Dr. Manish Kumar, Dean, Horticulture presented vote of thanks.

Later, the Governor visits the new Open Air Theatre at the campus. This Open Air Theatre has a single storey load bearing structure and there is a provision of two changing rooms (Girls and Boys), stage, about 440 people seating capacity, control room and toilet blocks.