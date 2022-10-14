Tata Steel Jamshedpur Run-a-thon 2022 edition kicks off

New Delhi : Tata Steel today formally kicked off the 2022 edition of its marquee Run property ‘Jamshedpur Run-a-thon’. The physical format of the Run-a-thon resumes after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. The marquee event is scheduled on November 20, 2022 at the iconic JRD Tata Sports Complex. The theme for this year’s Run is “Fitness is Fun, Just Run!”

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “We are delighted to bring back the physical format of Tata Steel Run-a-thon after a gap of two years. We believe this event, an important part of the city’s sports calendar, will be cheered on by the enthusiastic running fraternity and community at large. This edition, we have also committed to plant a sapling for every registration done to promote a healthy ecosystem. At Tata Steel, Sports is a way of life and we will continue to provide such platforms to people to rejuvenate, enjoy and pursue a fit and a healthy lifestyle.”

This year, the Jamshedpur Run-a-thon will be organised in four categories. While the 10-KM and 7-KM have an age limit of 19 years and above, the 5-KM will be open to children and adults aged 16 to 19 years. These three categories, competitive in nature, will have prize money attached to it. The 10-KM is the internationally approved distance for road races by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). The fourth category ‘Fun Run’, a non-competitive category, is a new addition to Jamshedpur Run-a-thon 2022. Children and sports enthusiasts above the age of 12 years can take part in it.

The online registrations for the 7th edition of Tata Steel Jamshedpur Run-a-thon, open to all Indian Nationals, starts today. The prospective participants can log onto http://www.tatasteeljsr-run.com and register online. The registrations will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis for the first 6500 individuals only.

The offline on-the-spot registration will kick off from October 17, 2022 onwards. Interested participants can register at the Accounts Sections of JRD Tata Sports Complex (Contact: 0657 6644815, 0657 2431141). The on-the-spot registration will take place between 9:00 am to 1:00 pm (IST) and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm (IST) on weekdays. The last date for offline registration is November 5, 2022.

The last physical edition of the Jamshedpur Run-a-thon was organised in 2019, wherein more than 4500 participants participated across 3 categories, representing 14 Indian States. In 2020 and 2021, the virtual format of the Run-a-thon was organised to ensure continuity and keep the running community engaged. The virtual Run witnessed participation of more than 3000 individuals in both the editions.

Encouragement and support for sports at Tata Steel dates back nearly a century, and is part of its culture. Tata Steel has been one of the foremost corporate promoters of Indian sports – having built academies for football, archery, athletics, hockey and sport climbing. The Company has, over the years, championed several Run properties like Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Run, Bhubaneswar Half Marathon and Noamundi Run-a-thon across its operating locations to engage with the community through Sports.