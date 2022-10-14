Adequate fertilisers available for sowing of Rabi crop – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that sufficient fertilisers are available for sowing of Rabi crops. Farmer brothers do not pay attention to rumours. There is no shortage of fertiliser. Stock of Urea, DAP, Potash, NPK complex and SSP fertilisers is available. Farmer brothers should take as much fertiliser as they need. CM Shri Chouhan said this in a message issued to the farmers through the media from the residence office.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that continuous review of fertiliser supply is being done. The state government will not allow shortage of fertilisers under any circumstances. If there is any irregularity such as if someone gives fertiliser at a higher price then its information should be given on the telephone number 0755-2678403. The problems of the farmers will be resolved immediately and strictest action will be taken against the culprits. It is the duty of the state government to provide adequate fertilisers on time. Continuous support of the Government of India is being received in the availability of fertilisers. So there is no need to worry.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that crops have been damaged at many places due to untimely rains. The state government is aware of the problems of the farmers. The impact of crop failure affects the lives of farmers and even the future of children. Keeping in view the plight of the farmers, instructions have been given for the survey of the crops. On the basis of the assessment of the damage, the amount of relief will be given, as well as the benefit of crop insurance scheme will also be provided. The farmers whose crops have been damaged need not worry, everyone will be rescued from the crisis.