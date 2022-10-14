Madhya Pradesh will create new history by starting medical studies in Hindi – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh is going to create a new history by starting medical studies in Hindi. By starting medical studies in Hindi, we are moving towards changing the mindset that we cannot work without English. Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Shri Amit Shah will launch the syllabus of medicine in Hindi on 16th October. On this occasion, MBBS first year Hindi books will also be released. It will be a festival of liberation from the slave mentality, which is a social revolution. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the preparations for the programme to be held at Lal Parade Ground on October 16 with Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Shri Amit Shah as the chief guest. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Social Worker Shri Hitanand Sharma, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura and other officers were present in the meeting at the residence office.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi has done the historic work of making Indian languages ​​the medium of instruction in the National Education Policy from elementary education to higher education. An initiative has been taken in Madhya Pradesh to impart medical and engineering education through Hindi medium so that our talents can be established on the world stage through their mother tongue. This will open the doors of new possibilities for the students studying through Hindi medium. Their natural talent will be revealed. This initiative from Madhya Pradesh is a matter of pride for us.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that creation activities should be started from October 15 to create the environment for this historic programme to be held on October 16. Hindi Premi sammelans should be held in all the districts on October 15, seminars and other activities should be organized in all schools and colleges in the Hindi mein Gyan ka Prakash. Students should be informed that it is possible to study medicine in Hindi also.

Also, on the evening of 15 October, lamps should be lit in Hindi mein Gyan ka Prakash at prominent places of all the districts including Bhopal. In these activities, schools of Higher Education, School Education and Tribal Affairs Department, Shramodaya Vidyalayas, Agricultural Colleges, Colleges related to Technical Education, AYUSH and Medical Education, Music and Drama Schools and all private universities should be connected. Live broadcast of the main programme of October 16 should be ensured in all educational institutions and more and more students should be connected virtually. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also gave necessary instructions regarding the preparations for the programme.