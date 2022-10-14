CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan changes DP on social media

New Delhi : In view of the launch programme of medical studies in Hindi by Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Shri Amit Shah in Bhopal on October 16, an atmosphere of enthusiasm and pride is being built about Hindi in the state. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today posted a DP on his social media account on the theme of Madhya Pradesh, the first state in the country to start medical studies in Hindi. In this sequence, a large number of people including the colleagues of the Council of Ministers put DP on this theme on their social media accounts.