Madhya Pradesh CM unveils 85 feet tall Adidev Shiva statue at Rawatpura Shridham

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the newly built 85 feet tall statue of Adidev Shiva at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Rawatpura Sridham on Mahashivratri. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was accompanied by his wife Smt. Sadhana Singh, Khajuraho MP and BJP State President Shri VD Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Shri OPS Bhadoria, Bhind-Datia MP Smt. Sandhya Rai, Guna-Shivpuri MP Shri KPS Yadav, besides MLAs. Mahanto of Rawatpura Dham performed Vedic hymns before the unveiling. Thereafter, Chief Minister Shri Singh unveiled the Shiva statue by pressing the remote control. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also offered prayers with wife in the holy Rawatpura Dham premises on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

Adidev Shiva statue

The huge statue of Lord Shiva is about 85 feet high and weighs 150 tons. This gigantic statue of Lord Bhole has been prepared by 15 craftsmen in about two-and-half years. Renowned artisan Shri Chandlal Shisharam, a resident of village Chidawa in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, is the chief sculptor of this statue. The statue is made in meditation posture, in which Lord Shiva is seen happy and meditating holding Damru. Shiva’s trident is also installed behind the statue and Nandiji is seated in front. The craftsman Shri Chandlal told that the statue is fully earthquake resistant. It has a total height of 85 feet including the bottom and basement. Cement-concrete and rods have been used in the construction of the statue. The statue has been beautified through zinc polish. According to the craftsman Chandlal, there will be no effect of rain, heat and cold on the statue.