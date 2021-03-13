OM TV app launched on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain: Presenting India’s first-of-its-kind OTT platform, OM TV, an app which offers everything which can make us say that we are Indians. Om TV is not just a OTT platform , it’s a thought that forced the team to embark on a journey of gaining knowledge, while traversing through the various aspects of cultural roots that lay hidden in sculptures, temple carvings or structures , food habits, rituals and above all the people of the nation called Bharat. OM TV is just a humble attempt to showcase the diversity and deep rooted philosophy present in the traditions of the nation And, the platform’s philosophy reflects that which is “GARV BHI,GYAAN BHI ”

Om TV is one place that has endeavoured to capture all the dimensions of Sanatan Dharm possible, through the strength of storytelling as stories are the integral part of our cultural roots. It’ is an attempt to make the citizens of this country aware of the scientific knowledge, science behind rituals and customs, deep philosophy embedded in every action through various programmes. If there are mythological films and shows that captured viewers imagination at one point of time, there are wisdom nuggets disseminated by elders in their talks, whose experience itself commands respect, in show named aptly – The Chair. On one hand, if there is a programme debating on Aastha or Andhvishwaas, there are small nuggets of information in Gyaangyaan. While there is an attempt to enthrall audience through music and bhajans, there is also an attempt to bring in the everlasting philosophy of Gita through simple stories of day to day life.

OM TV aspires to be the way of life that aims to capture imagination through its stories in fiction or non-fiction format. It is still evolving to let it roots spread around to be able to make every Indian proud of their rich heritage through the knowledge that lies in Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, Guru Granth Sahib, Shabads, Kirtan, Jatak Stories. In its evolving process, OM TV aims to conduct quiz programmes, bring the age old Yoga for different learners, animated Stories of Puranas, Jatak Katha and nuggets of wisdom from revered Vedas, Guru Granth Sahib.Om Tv is proud of its conscious effort to raise the conscience of people around and hopes to carveit’s philosophy in the audience too – GarvBhi, Gyan Bhi

The launch of OM TV app happened on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The temple is one of the few jyotiling temples in India which makes the significance of the launch better. Present were actor Rajesh Kumar from Sarabhai fame, Mr Amit Azad, great grandson of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad and Mr Nitin Jai Shukla, Founder and Creator of OM TV app. The dignitaries, post taking blessings from Mahadev, launched the app and spoke about its relevance and significance in the temple itself.

Mr Nitin Jai Shukla, founder and creator of OM TV said, “It was my honor to be able to launch my app at Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain, one of India’s most visited jyotirling. What makes it more special is we got the opportunity to launch it on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. A special thank you to Usha Thakur ji, Minister, Tourism and Culture, Madhya Pradesh and Mr Ashish Singh, Collector Ujjain, for letting us launch the app smoothly in the temple’s premise. My friend and actor Rajesh Kumar who has been generous enough to do some anchor links for OM TV app and being a part of this event and lastly Mr Amit Azad for lending his valuable information of his great grand father Chandrashekhar Azad ji and bestowing us with his presence at the event. We at OM TV are confident that one will connect with our app because its our humble attempt to make every Indian proud of their rich heritage through the knowledge and connect with our philosophy- GarvBhi, Gyan Bhi”

Actor Rajesh Kumar said, “I have been a Mahadev bhakt since my childhood and have personally experienced his divine power. When I was told about being a part of the launch of OM TV at the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain, I had no reasons to say no. One does not get an opportunity like this to witness the Mahakal aarti at one of India’s prime jyotirlings. I am very happy to associate with Nitin Jai Shukla, creator OM TV app. Infact I have shot for some anchor links for his app where the audience can expect a very different side of me. Here we are trying to enlighten people of the cultural, religious and heritage India where we live in”