Rawatpura Dham will be connected with pilgrimage tourist circuit: CM Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rawatpura Dham is an amazing holy religious shrine. It will be added to the pilgrimage tourist circuit. The problem of drinking water in the dham will also be resolved by making arrangements of a community building for the pilgrims coming here. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the unveiling ceremony of 85 feet tall Adidev Shiva statue built at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Rawatpura Dham in Bhind district on Thursday.

At the programme, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan’s wife Smt. Sadhana Singh Chouhan, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Khajuraho MP and State BJP President Shri VD Sharma, Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Urban Development Shri OPS Bhadoria, Member of Parliament, Smt. Sandhya Rai, MP Shri KPS Yadav, MP Shri Virendra Khatik, MLAs Sarvashri Virendra Raghuvanshi, Smt. Raksha Sironia, Harishankar Khatik, Mukesh Chaudhary, Radhe Lal Rawat, Narendra Singh Kushwaha, Maharaj of Rawatpura Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust, Shri Ravi Shankar Ji and public representatives, citizens and large number of devotees were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan greeted everyone on the occasion of Shivratri at the idol unveiling ceremony. He said that we have got the opportunity to have darshan of such a massive form of Lord Shiva during the unveiling of the idol of Adidev Shiva on this pious day. He said that the ultimate goal of human life is to achieve God. For this, there are three routes, in which knowledge has to be acquired through the Vedas, Puranas Upanishad and Gita through Gyan Marg. Whereas the second path is of devotion to God and the third is the path of karma. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that man should do the work in whatever form God has given him the opportunity to work in Karma Marg, with full sincerity and integrity. He said that Rawatpura Dham is the confluence of the Triveni of Gyan (knowledge), Bhakti (devotion) and Karma (action).

Rajya Sabha MP Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he has accomplished peace after coming to Rawatpura Dham. It seems as though we have come at the feet of the Lord. He said that the Rawatpura Sarkar has become a center of religious sites. We have got the opportunity to view an 85-feet-high statue of Lord Shiva here. Shri Scindia said that the contribution of the artisans and craftsmen who made this magnificent and huge statue is remarkable. Shri Scindia said that Rawatpura Sarkar is presenting important examples in the field of medicine, education and social service in the entire Madhya Pradesh.

Khajuraho MP and State BJP President Shri V.D. Sharma said that we are very fortunate to have the opportunity to witness such a huge statue of Lord Shiva at Rawatpura Dham. He said that the Rawatpura Sarkar is presenting a unique example by working in different areas not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in the whole country. The inspiration that comes from coming here is exemplary. He said that visiting Rawatpura Dham is like visiting all the four dhams. Rawatpura Dham is becoming a major center for religion, culture and values.

Gurudev Sri Ravishankar ji of Rawatpura Dham said that statues will be installed in 11 other places by the year 2030, just like the Shiva statue installed in Rawatpura Dham. He said that he had come here in the year 1991. Today, Rawatpura Dham has become the center of faith and devotion for lakhs of people. He said that the Tapobhumi of Gwalior and Chambal has always been the land of saints. More than 30 thousand students are acquiring education through educational institutions run by Rawatpura Dham.

CM Shri Chouhan planted saplings in Rawatpura Dham

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan participated in a plantation programme with the public representatives at Rawatpura Dham. The Chief Minister planted a mango plant. Public representatives present on the occasion also planted saplings of various species.

Sculptors honoured

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan honoured sculptors Shri Chandu Singh and Shri Sheershram who made the 85 feet high idol of Adidev Shiva. On this occasion, souvenirs were presented to the guests by the Trust.