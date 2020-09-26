Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan performs bhumi-pujan of Narmada Lift Irrigation project worth Rs. 1587 crore

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed bhumi-pujan of Narmada Micro Lift Irrigation Project, costing Rs. 1587 crore in Koteshwar of Badnawar of ​​Dhar district. Along with this, he also dedicated and laid foundation of other development works worth 313.28 crore. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that when he came to the holy land of Koteshwar last time, the people of this place put forth a demand for water of Maa Narmada. It was difficult to bring Narmada water to Koteshwar, but not impossible. Today, bhumi-pujan of Narmada Micro Lift Irrigation Project has been performed, the area will get Narmada water soon and the long awaited demand of this area will also be fulfilled. After the completion of the project, the Abhishek of Koteshwar Mahadev will be performed first with the water of Maa Narmada.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the villages of Badnawar area, which have been left out in this scheme, will also be added in the second phase and water of Narmada will be supplied. He will not let farmers face any problem. Under the Mukhya Mantri Annapurna Yojana, the names of each and every eligible beneficiaries will be added to provide ration to them. He said that if you trust me, then I will leave no stone unturned in development. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that out of the schemes, which were closed in the state by the previous government, most of them have been restarted. After the end of the Corona pandemic, the elderly will also be sent on pilgrimage.

Member of Rajya Sabha, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he has an old relation with Badnavar area. Minister Shri Dattigaon will not let any obstacle comes in development and progress of this area. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has drawn a long plan of development and progress. Farmers of the state are being benefitted under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Like Punjab, the farms of this area will flourish with Narmada water. With this Micro Lift Irrigation Project, 50 thousand hectare land of Badnawar area will be irrigated.

On this occasion, the Minister for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said that today, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is facilitating us with Narmada water. Products of the area will be promoted in every nook and corner of the country and abroad. He further informed that there is a proposal for investment of more than Rs. 2 thousand crore in Badnawar area, which will not only boost development but also provide employment to the people. Shri Dattigaon put forth demands before the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for setting up ITI College in Tilgara village of Badnawar area, Agriculture College in Badnawar, College in Kesur and CSC in Kod, along with development of Koteshwar as a pilgrimage centre.

At the outset, after the pujan of Maa Narmada, the guests performed the Abhishek of Maa Narmada’s idol with Narmada water. Also, puja-archana at Koteshwar temple and kanya-pujan was performed. Minister for Animal Husbandry, Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Shri Premsingh Patel, Member of Parliament Shri Chhatar Singh Darbar, Jila Panchayat President Smt. Malti Mohan Patel, MLA Dhar Smt. Neena Vikram Verma and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

Related

comments