Madhuri Dixit emphasize on criticality of Protein for growing kids in Complan’s new “I’m Complan Boy-Girl” Campaign  

Mumbai: Complan, a leading health food drink from Zydus Wellness Ltd, announces a new “I’m Complan Boy-Girl” campaign featuring Bollywood Superstar Madhuri Dixit. In the new communication Madhuri Dixit is highlighting criticality of Protein for growing kids and recommending Complan, which has 63% more protein than other leading kid’s health food drinks, as the best solution. Madhuri will be the face of the campaign in the Hindi-speaking markets.

In the new communication, Madhuri is shown talking to mothers and their kids during school annual day function. They share with audience that doctor emphasized critically protein in growing years of their kid’s and routine daily food is not always enough to cater to kid’s daily protein needs. They recommend Complan because it is scientifically developed composition has 63% more protein than the leading kid’s health food drink along with 34 vital nutrients. Hence Complan gives 2X faster growth and support memory and concentration. The ad ends with brand’s the most recalled iconic tagline “I’m Complan Boy-Girl”

Speaking about the Complan’s newly-launched campaign, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “Complan is an iconic brand in children’s health food drink category and contains 100% milk protein. Over the years we have highlighted to mothers the need to provide right quantity of good quality protein for full growth of kids. Madhuri is not only known as a superstar and acclaimed actress but also as a caring mother who is completely involved in her kids’ growth & development. Because of this credibility, we decided to partner with her to help educate mothers about criticality of protein in their children’s growing years & to make the right nutritional choice, and therefore, to highlight how Complan is the superior solution to cater to this need.”

Speaking about association with Complan, Madhuri Dixit said, “I’m delighted to be associated with this iconic brand because I’m a ‘Complan mom’. As a mother, I can understand the challenges of other mothers in providing optimum nutrition to their kids for their proper growth. Through this new campaign, we are helping them navigate this challenge so that they make an informed nutritional choice and growth of their kids do not get compromised”