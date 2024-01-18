Bajaj Auto launches cargo electric three-wheelers in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Date 18thJan 2024: Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler and three-wheeler company launched its cargo electric three-wheelers- XL Cargo E-Tec 12.0 in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack today in presence of Ms. Sulochana Das, Mayor BMC, Mr. Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA- Bhubaneswar Central, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Behera, RTO Cuttack, and Mr. Biswajit Dash, Motor Vehicle Inspector- Cuttack. Also present in the event were Mr. Rajeev Verma – VP (sales), Bajaj Auto Limited.A country-wide roll-out is underway, not only for the cargo electric three-wheelers but also for the passenger electric three-wheeler.

An unrelenting focus on product performance, reliability and an accessible and affordable after-sales network has made Bajaj the brand of choice for more than 75 lac three-wheeler buyers over the last five decades. Bajaj pioneered last mile transportation and fulfilled the aspirations of generations of Indians. Now, with its new cargo electric three-wheelers, the company is introducing its valued customers to the next phase of sustainable mobility.

The Bajaj cargo electric three-wheelers are designed and developed in-house at Bajaj’s world – class R&D centre and are manufactured atthe company’s plant in Waluj.

The new vehicles are designed to deliver high performance onrange, load-carrying ability, gradeability and are designed to be durable.

The cargo electric three-wheelers are equipped with an IP67 rated advanced Li-ion battery, two-speed automatic transmission and aPermanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor which is highly efficient,all of which enable the vehicles to deliver an excellent range.

The battery can be charged at any 16-amp, 220 V electrical outlet. In addition, an onboard charger eliminates the need to carry a heavy charger, making the process of charging convenient. Large tubeless radial tyres add to driving comfort and ‘tubeless’ makes repair easy.

The Bajaj cargo electric three-wheelers have a strong metal body and CV shaft making the vehicles durable, reducing maintenance costs. The vehicles have been thoroughly tested for performance and reliability in real world driving conditions for a cumulative of 15 lac kilometers. Apart from a robust warranty to assure customers, Bajaj’s service network is geared to extend roadside assistance to its customers at any hour of the day or night,seven days a week.

Talking about the launch, Rajeev Verma ,VP-Sales at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said:

“We are delighted to present the new Bajaj cargo electric three-wheeler. For decades, our customers have given us their unwavering trust and support. We are conscious of the responsibility a leader carries, so we have used our deep understanding of the customer to develop these safe, reliable and high-performance vehicles. Range, load carrying capability and gradeabilityare a priority.To ensure after sales support, we have set up a round-the-clock service. Subsequently, we will expand our distribution to cities across India.”