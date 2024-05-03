TPNODL conferred With ‘Odisha Best Employer Brand’ Award

Bhubaneswar, 3rd May 2024: TPNODL, a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has yet again acquired prestigious recognition for its high standard of employee management. It has been honoured with the ‘Odisha Best Employer Brand Award’ at an exclusive event held at Sandy’s Tower, Bhubaneswar by the World HRD Congress for ensuring adequate and up-to-standard facilities for its employees. Chief of Operations, Nilesh Potphode, AGM – HR, Chinmaya Kumar Rath, and HoD HR, Stephen Hembrom from TPNODL were present at the occasion to receive the prestigious award.

Expressing his satisfaction, CEO of TPNODL, Dwijadas Basak, stated that this success will inspire the entire TPNODL family to work with more steadfastness and dedication, thereby improving work efficiency. Notably, TPNODL was recently honored with the ‘Great Place to Work Award,’ made possible due to the top-notch service provided to customers and the necessary facilities and conveniences ensured for employees.

As an employer, TPNODL continues to emphasize its commitment to prioritizing safety, ensuring that field employees like linemen are well-equipped with precautionary safety equipment to avoid any possible electrical accidents. Since its inception, TPNODL has maintained a commendable work culture, and these prestigious awards and recognitions serve as firm testimonies to that commitment.