Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 5,41,946 units in April’24

Gurugram, 02 May 2024: Kickstarting the new financial year on a positive note with double-digit growth, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its overall sales for the month of April 2024.

During the month, the company’s dispatches stood at 5,41,946 units, registering a strong 45% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 4,81,046 units and 60,900 units exports. The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 42% YoY growth while the exports grew by a massive 67% over the same period of last year.

Key Highlights of April 2024: