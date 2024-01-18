Mukteswar Dance Festival kicks off

Bhubaneswar: The 3-day Mukteswar Dance Festival organized by Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department in association with Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi featuring eminent dancers from across the country having their Odissi in Solo, Duet and Group format got off to an enchanting and exciting start with the unspoilt and magnificent 10th century AD Mukteswar Temple at the back.

The evening’s programme started in the presence of dignitaries like Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Public Enterprises, Science and Technology Department; Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Secretary, Odisha; Smt. Sujata R. Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Odia Language, Literature, Culture; Shri Dilip Routrai, Director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture; Guru Aruna Mohanty, Eminent Odissi Dancer & President, Odisha Sangeeta Natak Akademi and Shri Prabodh Kumar Rath, Secretary, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi.

The shaivite shrine was filled with spritual fervour with the soulful recitation of Shiva Vandana – Shree Rudrastakam – Namamisha Mishan Nirbana Rupam invoking the blessing of the Lord Shiva by Pradeep Kumar Das & Group. Second programme was Solo Odissi dance recital by Internationally acclaimed Odissi danseuse Kavita Dwibedi, New Delhi. She presented Abhisapta Ketaki based on Lord Shiva. In duet the talented dancer Shobha Bisht & Deepika Bisht from New Delhi started with a invocatory piece Lord Shiva Natraj, the dance was choreographed by Guru Madavi Mudgal followed by abhinaya Basanta written by poet Kalidas. Their last presentation was Pallavi set to Rag-Gundakeri and Tal-Tripata. The concluding item of this evening was a Group Odissi presentation by the student of Nrityantar from Bangalore led by Madhulita Mohapatra. There first presentation was Iswari followed by Malhar Pallavi.

Officials from Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department and Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi were present in the programme. The programme was anchored by Dr. Srinivas Ghatuari and Nazia Alam. The festival was live telecast in DD-Bharti and Live streaming in Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department social media platforms.