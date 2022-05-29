Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits the family members of Brave JKP Martyr Mudasir Ahmad

BARAMULLA : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the family members of brave JKP Martyr Mudasir Ahmad at their residence in Uri and paid tributes to him.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family members, the Lt Governor said the Nation is blessed to have such sons of the soil like Mudasir.

The supreme sacrifice of the Braveheart will be eternally remembered, he added.

He also assured the family members of all possible support from the government.

Sh Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Sh Uday Bhasker, DIG NKR; Dr Sehrish Asgar, DC Baramulla and Sh Rayees Mohammad, SSP Baramulla were present on the occasion.