New Delhi: Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ won the L’Oeil d’Or (Golden Eye) for the best documentary at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. This is the second consecutive year that an Indian documentary has come home with this award. Last year, Payal Kapadia from Mumbai bagged the L’Oeil d’Or for her film ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’.

The film is produced by Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer with David Guy Elisco and Sean B. Carroll serving as executive producers.