Eighteen-year-old Shreya Lenka from Odisha has become the first K-pop star from India

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Shreya Lenka became the first K-pop star from India. She has been chosen as a new member of ‘Blackswan’, an immensely popular South Korean K-pop girl group.

DR Music, the promoter of Blackswan, announced the names of Shreya Lenka and Gabriela Dalcin to be the 5th and 6th member of the K-pop group on Thursday. With the achievement, 18-year-old Shreya became the first K-pop star from India. Along with Brazilian girl Gabriela Dalcin, Shreya emerged as the star creating a special place among youngsters in pop music genre.

Shreya and Gabriela (19) will be in Seoul for next few months for a music album. The duo was in intense training that included standard vocal, rap, dance lessons to personal training, language, and musical instruments in last five months.

Shreya from Jharsuguda district and Gabriela were the two finalists in a global competition to become members of the Blackswan. They were chosen among 4,000 applicants through a YouTube audition programme that began in June 2021. Only 23 contestants, including Shreya, qualified for the second round.

Daughter of Abinash and Priya Lenka, Shreya is also a trained Odishi dancer. She has won several regional and national dance competitions. Along with classical, she has mastered freestyle, hip-hop and contemporary dances since the age of 12.