Uttar Pradesh Government All Set To Reduce Road Accidents In The State Sets Target Of Year 2025 For 50 % Reduction In Fatal Road Accidents

Lucknow: Mr Jitin Prasada , Minister of Public Works Department PWD) expressing concern at higher number of road accidents in the state stressed on the need of setting up of nodal department for better coordination between various state ministries and departments including Transport , Health, Police, education and Public works to reduce fatal road accidents in the state .

As UP accounts for one of the highest number of road accident deaths in the country .During the year 2021 more than 21,000 people died in road accidents . More than 72 % were those who were in the age group of 18-45 years.

“More than 65 % road accident deaths took place due to over speeding and 15 % due to drunken driving in the state. Higher number of road accident deaths in the state give enough reason for better coordination among various departments to reduce road accident deaths in the state. The action needed by various departments include removing black spots, unauthorized cuts, encroachments, check over speeding by traffic calming measures and improving road designs” said Mr Jitin Prasada, while inaugurating a day long seminar on ‘Road Safety’ organised by state PWD department here today.

“Keeping up with the Union Ministry of Road transport and Highways target of reducing road accident deaths by 50 % by the year 2025 and Zero % by the year 2030. State government is taking various measures including removing encroachments, liquor vends and unauthorized cuts , illegal dhabas, bus and taxi stands from various state highways .Roads should only be used by people to commute.” The Minister said .

“ The State PWD in close coordination of other departments needs to develop safe roads by removing engineering faults, putting up better signages, installing road safety barriers and removing encroachments on state highways and roads, “said Mr Brijesh Singh , Deputy Minister for PWD, Uttar Pradesh while speaking at the conference.

“India accounts for more than 11 per cent of total global road accidents and is signatory to the UN declaration to reduce 50% road accidents by the year 2030 Union Ministry of road transport and highways has reduced the target to the year 2025 . International Road Federation (IRF) as part of its effort to reduce road accident deaths is focusing on E’s of road safety including Engineering, Vehicle Engineering , Education, enforcement and Emergency care “ said Mr K K Kapila, President Emeritus, International Road Federation (IRF) a global road safety body while delivering the keynote address at the seminar

“India chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF) as part of its initiative to reduce accidents has chosen Seven worst affected highway stretches of 150-200 kms each in the 7 States with highest road accidents, namely, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka.The objective of the exercise is to transform these highway stretches, in association with the State Governments, into forgiving roads with almost zero fatalities and serious injuries. The transformation is intended through a series of corrective road safety management measures addressing the Es of road safety namely, Engineering, Education, Enforcement and Emergency Care. On completion of the corrective actions, this will serve the validation purpose.” Said Mr Kapila.

“ In UP all five E’s were being implemented on various expressways including the 300 KM Bundelkhand expressway . The police, way-siders , and children were being educated about road safety . iti is expected to be the first safest expressway in the country ‘ he added

He urged the state government to work for rehabilitation for road accident victims so they can keep earning for the families and themselves. He urged the state government to allot Five acre of land for setting up accident rehabilitation centre with help of the central government . Rajasthan government has already agrred to allot Five acre land for setting up such centre.