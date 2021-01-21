Lt Governor chairs high level meeting with team of well known experts from Power sector, officers from J&K Power Development Corporation

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a High Level meeting with a team of well-known experts from Power sector and senior officials from Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited to revamp the Power Supply System in J&K, here at Raj Bhavan.

Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Sh. Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department and Information Department and Sh. Raja Yaqoob Farooq, MD JKPDCL attended the meeting.

The team of experts from the power sector was led by Chairperson Board of Directors, IIT Bhubaneswar and former Chairman and MD PGCIL, Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation was given by Former Director General, NPTI and ED Power Grid Corporation, Dr. NS Saxena on “Towards Healthy and Resilient Power Supply system in J&K” which covered mission and goals for enabling energy self sufficiency. The meeting discussed various issues pertaining to power supply in J&K.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT government is committed to the overall development of J&K and will leave no stone unturned to meet the development aspirations of the people of the UT. Dedicated efforts are afoot for improving J&K’s power supply system, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to concentrate on the immediate needs of power supply in the coming summers by giving attention to the maintenance of transmission and distribution networks across the UT.

Deliberations were held on meeting various challenges in fulfilling energy needs, current power supply system, exploring the power potential in J&K to the maximum, planning for power generation through integration of renewable sources such as solar, wind and hybrid parks, besides innovative energy resources specific to J&K such as Bio Mass.

The high level meeting also discussed a phase-wise plan of action with various immediate, short-term, mid-term and long-term measures to revamp the power sector in J&K.