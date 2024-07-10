Lt Gen Shankar Narayan assumes appointment as Commandant of Army Hospital (Research & Referral)

Lt Gen Shankar Narayan, NM, VSM, assumed appointment as the Commandant of Army Hospital (R & R) – the apex hospital of the Armed Forces Medical Services on 10 July 2024. An alumnus of the 1982 (‘U’) batch of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, the General Officer specialised in Pediatrics, did post-doctoral sub-specialisation in Neonatology from AIIMS, New Delhi and trained in Pediatric Liver Transplantation at the King’s College Hospital, London.

Lt Gen Narayan has vast experience in patient care, clinical services, postgraduate teaching as well as medical administration. Upon assumption of Command, Lt Gen Narayan expressed gratitude to his predecessors and seniors for having steered the hospital to its present pre-eminent position and expressed his resolve to leverage this advantage to provide the best patient care in the most modern setting. Other focus areas include high quality training and cutting-edge research.

The Commandant expressed confidence that the excellent team at Army Hospital (R & R) will continue to perform at the highest standards and positively contribute to the health of the Armed Forces in particular and the country in general.