DoT organises workshop on ‘Transforming Rural Landscapes: Designing 5G Intelligent Villages’

The transformative potential of future technologies, such as 5G, to revolutionize life in rural areas, was the focus of a workshop on “Transforming Rural Landscape: Designing 5 G Intelligent Villages” held here today. The Workshop was organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) which is spearheading these efforts by unlocking the potential of 5G technology for rural development.

Emphasizing the government’s priority on enhancing rural development, the workshop showcased initiatives aimed at improving connectivity, digital literacy, and sustainable practices to significantly enhance the quality of life for rural communities.

In his inaugural address, Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (T) highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving the vision of intelligent villages. He discussed the concept of “smart” and “intelligent” villages, emphasizing the ability of these communities to interact, sense their surroundings, convey data, and extract knowledge, to be able to make informed decisions. He urged Industry and TSPs to come forward and adopt villages and employ technology to make them intelligent villages. He expressed the hope that workshop will come out with smart solution and test use-cases for creating a sustainable and prosperous future for our rural communities.

Member (T) Ms Madhu Arora emphasised on the need to bridge the digital gap between Urban and Rural landscapes. She said, the evolving technologies have the potential to enrich the lives of people in rural areas in all spheres of life, be it education, health, environment, agriculture and conservation and intelligent use of natural resources etc.

DDG(SRI) Shri A Robert J Ravi firmly asserted that technology must enhance the lives of people in rural areas to be truly valuable. Therefore, we need to develop innovative solutions, ranging from ‘Intelligent Display’ to micro-robots, to create 5G Intelligent Villages that will positively affect all sectors and benefit the society at large, particularly the rural population.

The sessions at the Workshop included ‘Building the backbone of rural connectivity’; ‘ Real world use cases and innovations’; ‘AI-powered real time monitoring’; and ‘On-ground 5G network infrastructure’. A panel discussion was also held on Deployment of “Intelligent Villages”. It featured a series of presentations and interactions on topics such as renewable energy, smart agriculture, digital literacy, and infrastructure development. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with industry experts and explore practical applications of these technologies in their own communities.

Senior DoT officials, Industry people, MSMEs, start-ups, academia and other stakeholders participated in the Workshop.

The workshop aimed at integrating technology and rural development to enhance quality of life. The integration of cutting-edge innovations, like 5G, with traditional rural practices was highlighted as a pathway to foster sustainable growth and improve living standards in rural areas.

The 5G Intelligent Village Initiative of the DoT (see link attached) responds to the pressing need for equitable technological advancement by harnessing the transformative power of 5G technology to uplift rural communities. “From Connectivity Gaps to Smart Solutions: Designing 5G Networks for Rural Innovation- 5G Intelligent Villages”- aims to addresses critical pillars such as agriculture, education, healthcare, governance, and sustainability (see link attached). https://youtube.com/shorts/ufQzwxh8nZ0?si=e0vMGtASR6NTmaz1.

By leveraging such advancements, the government aims to ensure that rural areas are not left behind in the global push for technological progress and sustainability.

The Intelligent Village Workshop is a significant step forward in the journey towards empowering rural areas, demonstrating the government’s priority to integrate future technologies and sustainable practices in the development of intelligent villages.