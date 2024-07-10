Sanjay Seth launches GRSE Accelerated Innovation Nurturing Scheme (GAINS 2024)

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth launched “GRSE Accelerated Innovation Nurturing Scheme (GAINS 2024) of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited ( GRSE) in Kolkata on July 10, 2024. It is an innovative scheme which seeks solution to the problems related to the shipyards and promotes technology development using the start-ups created and nurtured in the country. It encourages and enables MSMEs and Start-Ups to develop innovative solutions for further technological advancement. This initiative is in keeping with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Start-up India’ policies of the Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Raksha Rajya Mantri praised the GRSE’s contribution in nation building. Innovations and technological advancements like GAINS will give a new dimension to the future of Indian defence. We will be proactive in maritime security and air defence. With our technological advancements and dedication, we will enhance the strength of our armed forces and enhance maritime security, he said.

Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, said: “New Technology adoption is a key focus area of the shipyard and I am confident that GAINS 2024 shall be a major contributor towards this. I wish the brilliant Indian start-ups the very best in making the Nation building initiatives a huge success. “

‘GAINS’ is a unique national scheme to encourage and enable MSMEs and Start-Ups to develop innovative solutions that GRSE may incorporate for further technological advancement. The aim is to leverage the vast eco-system of MSMEs and Start-Ups to address present and emerging challenges in the ship design and construction industry, while achieving the objectives of Atmanirbharta.

Directors of GRSE and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.