Lt Gen BS Raju VCOAS reviews Bilateral Exercise Agni Warrior between the Indian Army & Singapore Armed Forces at Deolali

New Delhi : Lt Gen BS Raju VCOAS reviewed the Bilateral Exercise Agni Warrior between the Indian Army & Singapore Armed Forces at Deolali, informs Additional Directorate General of Public Information , Indian Army
Besides, VCOAS witnessed the live firing & appreciated the participating troops for their professional acumen & expertise.
VCOAS attended Graduation Ceremony of Long Gunnery Staff Course LGSC at School of Artillery & felicitated the meritorious Student Officers.
Further, VCOAS also visited Combat Army Aviation Training School Nasik & was briefed on the training facilities & infrastructure.