Livinguard AG launches LivinguardCARES in India to empower local communities in the face of the pandemic

Mumbai: The pandemic has changed the way the world behaves; it has changed what was once perceived normal. The world came to a sudden halt and people have had to distance themselves to protect their loved ones; going to work, commuting, seeing family, meeting friends, all have become harder, more dangerous or even impossible. While some of us could afford to be locked up at home, there were many who didn’t have this luxury. The members of our society who play the most important roles in keeping us safe and healthy- our doctors and nurses, police officers, shop keepers, garbage collectors, essential workers, and the like, have had to brave the virus everyday due to the nature of their jobs. To empower these individuals with the ultimate protection against COVID-19, Livinguard AG, the globally renowned hygiene brand has partnered with Pad Squad to donate 50,000 reusable antiviral Livinguard masks and 43,500 reusable, antimicrobial sanitary napkins, “Saafkins” as part of their global initiative, “LivinguardCARES.” The beneficiaries include several divisions of the Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), State Women’s Development Corporation, Income Tax Department, Maharashtra Maritime Board, and inhabitants of urban slums and surrounding shopkeepers. Textiles treated with Livinguard Technology have been scientifically proven to destroy 99.9% bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) by researchers at the Freie Universität Berlin and The Department of Environmental Science at the University of Arizona. Furthermore, they are reusable and washable up to 6 months, effectively replacing 210 single-use masks.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sanjeev Swamy, Founder, Inventor & CEO, Livinguard AG, stated, “Coming face-to-face with the virus daily has been inevitable for our frontline workers. It’s these people at the front line, that we at Livinguard, feel we can most help. Our technology is scientifically proven to destroy 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 and masks impregnated with Livinguard technology are protecting Covid Warriors all around the world. Our masks are washable and reusable, and mostly made from cotton making it eco-friendly and sustainable. Research shows that if a million people use one reusable Livinguard mask 210 times (upto 6 months), we can save 36,000 tonnes of waste. Our masks need to be washed only with water about once a week and therefore last you 6 months. Our “Saafkins” – reusable, washable period panties & napkins – also take full advantage of Livinguard’s revolutionary antimicrobial technology; just 2 Saakins can provide sanitary protection to women and girls for a whole year, thus considerably reducing the impact on the environment. We, at Livinguard, always view personal and planetary health as inseparable imperatives and the foundational base of everything that we do. We are glad to join hands with PadSquad, the BMC, Mumbai Police, IT department and Maritime Board in a historic partnership that brings together the private, public and social sectors in a bold step towards a healthy and more sustainable future.”

Shri P. Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, added, “We are glad to partner with Livinguard, PadSquad and Live to Give. Livinguard’s unique and innovative antiviral masks can protect our frontline workers as they fight the Virus to keep the citizens of Mumbai safe. The pioneering Livinguard technology allows for reusability and washability of the mask upto 6 months, significantly reducing the waste generated from traditional, single-use masks. We are glad that Livinguard has joined our fight in protecting both people and the planet.”

Shri Sandeep Karnik, ADDL.C.P. Crime, Mumbai, added, “Livinguard’s novel antiviral masks will provide protection, shield our force and keep them safe while performing their duties. It’s been an unprecedented time and with partners like Livinguard, Live to Give and PadSquad, we can work together to emerge stronger. The revolutionary reusable sanitary napkins, Saakins, are also extremely useful to the women on our force , ensuring they are able to successfully maintain high standards of health and hygiene while on duty. We look forward to a fruitful and long-term association.”

Through LivinguardCARES, Livinguard has also collaborated with PadSquad to provide 40,000 “Saafkins”, to women and girls in the tribal belts of Maharashtra, Sundarbans (West Bengal), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Saafkins, starts at just Rs. 200 and can be washed easily under running water and reused upto 1 year. Livinguard have also donated 15,000 masks through PadSquad that have provided protection to vulnerable population groups living in urban slums and street dwellers of Mumbai during Christmas last year and Freedom donation drives.

Commenting on this journey, Chhitra Subramanium, Co-Founder PadSquad stated, “To take the initiative to the next level, Livinguard AG continued this partnership with PadSquad to reach out to our frontline workers in the BMC and Mumbai Police to help protect those who protect us. With the unrelenting support of Live to Give’s Marzy Parakh, we were able to ensure the masks reached our unsung heroes, our frontline workers, for whom the need for protection is the highest.”

Livinguard AG remains committed to helping people navigate this new normal, striving towards a better normal. Globally, LivinguardCARES has reached Huntington (Indiana), USA, Würzburg, Cologne and Schweinfurt, Germany. Local police forces, firefighters, shop owners, non-profit organizations and other frontline workers in Europe and the US have been equipped with reusable Livinguard masks as a small gesture of gratitude for their service and being away from their loved ones. In the face of unprecedented global adversity, communities around the world have pulled together (while keeping apart) and found common ground in a shared struggle with no clear end in sight. As 2021 dawns, 7 billion people look to governments and scientists to lead us back to the world we knew. Livinguard AG is honoured to protect those who are tirelessly working towards this and with this historic partnership we hope to live upto our mission of protecting both people and the planet.

