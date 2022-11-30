[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] The Art of Movement Meets Technological Mastery in Seoul

Cultural institutions play a pivotal role in shaping the local arts, the perfect example of one being the LG Arts Center SEOUL – the pinnacle of the Korean arts and culture scene which reopened its doors to the public this year.

Gracing the venue is the LG SIGNATURE hall, an elegant space aptly named after LG’s ultra-premium brand and global benefactor of the arts. Home to diverse, phenomenal performances, this hall is testimony to LG SIGNATURE’s firm dedication to cultivating the finest of culture. To celebrate the opening of LG Arts Center SEOUL as well as the LG SIGNATURE hall, LG on behalf of LG SIGNATURE hosted an exclusive performance series in November to deliver a “moving” experience – both literally and figuratively – to local art aficionados.

With two major performances, He Who Falls and Opening 2, this exciting series introduced Yoann Bourgeois, a dancer-choreographer and performance director with major standing in the global contemporary performing arts world, to the most sophisticated Seoulites. Blurring the lines between acrobatics and dance, Bourgeois’s interdisciplinary approach embodied LG SIGNATURE’s philosophy and home appliances that unite the best of art and technology.



Photo Credit: Studio AL

Possibly the most sought-after performance in the LG Arts Center SEOUL opening festival was He Who Falls, which treated LG SIGNATURE hall goers to a dynamic performance directed by Bourgeois and performed by the renowned National Choreographic Center of Grenoble. During the impressive show, its exceptionally talented dancers demonstrated seamlessly elegant movements on a rotating turntable to Frank Sinatra’s iconic song, My Way.

Meanwhile, Opening 2 offered a short yet mesmerizing glimpse into the grace, power and presence Bourgeois brings to the stage. LG SIGNATURE’s most distinguished customers and clients were invited to attend both shows so that they could fully understand the brand’s unique artistic approach to shaping customer experiences.

As to immerse visitors in truly aesthetic sensations, LG SIGNATURE set up a special exhibition and photo zone in the LG SIGNATURE hall’s main lobby. Echoing the unique architectural style of the LG Arts Center SEOUL conceived by virtuoso Tadao Ando, the exhibition zone provided a look into the LG SIGNATURE products synonymous with artistry, including LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator and OLED R TV.

Elsewhere in the lobby was a fully interactive photo zone which brought Bourgeois’s performances to life again, leaving visitors with truly unforgettable impressions and sensitivities.

Curating and introducing the best of the arts to customers worldwide, LG SIGNATURE continues to enrich the lives of so many by introducing new and unique experiences that echo the premium brand’s long-held philosophy. Stay tuned to Beyond News to learn more about LG SIGNATURE’s inspiring collaborations of the past, present and future.