Enjoy Smart Living Everywhere You Go

While flying cars are still quite far away from being a real thing, some of the ideas we used to have about life of the future have turned into a reality. Smart living powered by Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a perfect example. Through its industry-leading IoT technologies, LG is more committed than ever to providing consumers with an all-around better quality of life by enabling connected smart homes powered by ThinQ.

To give travelers a taste of this smart living far away from home, LG Taiwan partnered with two accommodation providers in the city of Yilan, located on the nation’s northeastern coast, to offer a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

As part of this two-year partnership, LG Taiwan teamed up with The Westin Yilan Resort for the launch of the “LG ThinQ One-Bedroom Pool Villa” – a luxurious villa featuring modern, white décor and plenty of natural light. This elegant space also features minimalist wooden furniture and access to a private pool, Zen garden and hot spring so guests can rejuvenate their minds and bodies, freeing themselves from all outside distractions.

For the most advanced and unique smart home experience, the villa’s guest rooms are packed with popular LG smart home appliances, smart TVs and AV products so that they can try everything and experience how easy it is to control them all on the ThinQ app.

During their stay, guests can activate, schedule and view the status of the home’s appliances anytime through the smartphone provided in their room, and utilize LG OLED TV’s Home Dashboard or smart speakers to control them remotely, ensuring people of all abilities can experience the smart life powered by LG.

On entering the picturesque villa, travelers can place their outerwear in LG Styler to eliminate the germs they collected on their travels. For guests who just enjoyed a quick swim, LG dryer can gently dry their clothes to eliminate damp odors without damaging the most delicate of fabrics. Moreover, guests can enjoy high-quality multimedia entertainment with LG Ultra HD 4K OLED Smart TV, which can also be used to monitor and control the smart appliances, such as turning on LG PuriCare AeroTower or PuriCare dehumidifier to create the most comfortable indoor space even during rainy, humid days.

To follow up its first collaboration with the DEZU Group in 2021, which brought to life the “HA House Autumn,” LG Taiwan created a second ThinQ home this year called the “HA House Summer”, which is even more smart and comprehensive than the first, setting a new benchmark for the era of smart travel accommodations.

“HA House Summer” is a 5-story home converted from the personal residence of DEZU Group’s founder. Featuring a simple yet modern white exterior design, the building itself utilizes large floor-to-ceiling windows to create a living space that harmonizes with surrounding nature.

This sprawling house is filled with LG’s full range of Wi-Fi-enabled smart home appliances, including LG DUALCOOL air conditioner, LG PuriCare 360° Air Purifier, LG PuriCare AeroTower and LG QuadWash dishwasher. Guests can turn on each floor’s air conditioner via the ThinQ app before entering to enjoy a cool temperature and fresh air as soon as they step inside.

The wireless, portable XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker provides immersive surround sound while LG StanbyME, a 27-inch wireless touchscreen monitor with movable stand, lets guests enjoy audio and video entertainment on the outdoor turf, at the pool, in the basement’s gaming room and everywhere in between.

What’s more, the second floor is furnished with home furniture appliances from the LG Objet Collection, including LG WashTower™, LG Styler and LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner, while the popular InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ refrigerator is installed in the first-floor kitchen. The LG Objet Collection’s natural color palette evokes comfort and familiarity through its light pastel colors and elegant earth tones which harmonize with nature.

Continuing its collaborations with global travel and accommodation providers, LG will ensure the smart life is no longer limited to the home and the most instantaneous smart services will be harnessed to create a minimalist lifestyle with infinite possibilities during travels.