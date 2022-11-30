New Delhi : Gujarat-Chhattisgarh joint team won the National Roll Ball Tournament in the boys’ category and the Maharashtra-Odisha joint team won the title in the girls’ category, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestah Bharat ‘ initiative in Pune.

This tournament was held during 27th to 29th November 22 in two rounds at the District Roll Ball Association ground in Baner, Pune. In the boys’ final match, Gujarat Chhattisgarh joint team defeated Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland joint team by 7-4 while in the girls’ group, Maharashtra and Odisha joint team defeated Madhya Pradesh Manipur Nagaland joint team by 5-3.

The prize distribution ceremony was presided over by Wing Commander M. Yagnaraman (Retd) in the presence of Mr. Raju Dabhade, Secretary of International Roll Ball Association. President of Maharashtra Roll Ball Association Mr. Sandeep Khardekar and other office bearers were also present on this occasion.

National competitions of various sports are organized under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat initiative in which team of players from 2/3 states is formed and the game is played with another team formed in a similar manner. Through this mutual affection increases between the players of different states and all the players across the country are connected with each other, said Mr. Khardekar.

This national roll ball competition was organized in Pune by the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth affairs in association with Indian Roll ball Association, Maharashtra Roll Ball Association and Pune District Roll Ball Association. Teams from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Karnataka, Kerala and host Maharashtra participated in the tournament.