Laxity in implementation of PM Awas and other schemes will not be tolerated: MP CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held detailed discussions on the implementation of major schemes of 8 departments with senior officers in Mantralaya today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that continuous monitoring is being done on the smooth implementation of various welfare programmes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Delay in implementation of plans will not be tolerated. Officials committing financial irregularities will be punished. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries etc. of other concerned departments were present.

Negligence will not be tolerated, three CEOs suspended

In the meeting, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan specially directed the officers of Panchayat and Rural Development Department regarding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if the beneficiary gets late payment of the amount received under the scheme, then there will be indication of disturbances in the scheme. The Chief Minister said that he visits various places in the state to get information about the implementation of the scheme. Under this scheme, three chief executive officers have been suspended for non-payment of installment amount and negligence of duty. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan held discussion with the senior officers of the departments and issued instructions for food grain distribution, nutritional food distribution, concession given for payment of electricity bills, farmer welfare, food grai procurement, CM Rise School, reforms made in the revenue sector, good governance efforts, CM helpline and other citizen welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that irregularities will not be tolerated in the works related to the ration material being provided to the poor. The poor should get every grain due to them. Those who are negligent in the work of distribution of food grains will be punished. Strict control should be kept on black marketing.

Efforts for export commendable

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that important initiatives have been taken for the export of wheat in the state. He described the efforts for export as commendable. At present, the demand for wheat of Madhya Pradesh has increased in other countries including Egypt. In the last one month, 87 rakes have been sent from Madhya Pradesh to 8 ports of the country. About 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been exported. After the decision of the Madhya Pradesh government, now the online portal is working for registration of exporters. Daily video conference discussions are also being held by the Food and Civil Supplies Department with senior railway officials. Rakes are also available as per requirement.