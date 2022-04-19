A Proposal should be prepared to create Folk Art and Culture Colleges in Bastar, Surguja and Raipur on the lines of Khairagarh Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya: Chattisgarh Chief Minister Mr. Baghel

New Delhi : Every possible support should be provided to folk artists

Public awareness campaign for health, education and Welfare schemes should be carried out in the language of the protected backward tribes”: Mr. BhupeshBaghel

Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the works of Tourism and Culture Department

Budget hotels to open in Satrenga, Gangrel and Chitrakoot

Facilities to be developed for tourists in historical and archaeological heritage tourist sites

To preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of Chhattisgarhi Folk art, Chief Minister Mr. BhupeshBaghel has directed the Culture Department to prepare a proposal to create a College of Folk Arts and Culture in Bastar,Sarguja and Raipur on the lines of Khairagarh’s Indira Gandhi SangeetMahavidhyalaya. Mr. Baghel said that with the establishment of this college,the tradition of Chhattisgarhi Folk Art can be preserved and promoted and our traditional artisans and folk artists will be valued and encouraged to pursue Folk art further. He also directed to send a proposal to the central government to set up a centre of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Amarkantak in Chhattisgarh.

In a bid to extend out state government-run Public Welfare Schemes of Education,Health to specially protected backward tribes,Mr. Baghel said that awareness campaigns should be conducted for such public welfare schemes in tribal areas through folk arts parties(kalaJattha’s). He said that programs should be prepared in local dialects through Kala jatthas, so that they can have a wider reach in specified regional languages so that everybody can benefit from public welfare schemes. The use of regional language and art to spread public welfare campaigns will result in benefiting protected backward tribes like Pando of Surguja, Baiga and Kamar tribe of Gariaband , Kawardha, Sihawa-Nagri and Magarlod region. He further said that Manas competition will be organized in January next year under Ramayana Mandali Promotion Scheme.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the works of Tourism and Culture Departments in the course of review meetings at his residence office here today. The meeting took place in the presence of Home and Tourism Minister Shri TamradhwajSahu, Culture Minister Shri AmarjitBhagat, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board President Shri AtalShrivastava, Vice President Smt. ChitrarekhaSahu, Chief Secretary Shri Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Shri SubrataSahu, Secretary Tourism and Culture Department Shri. Anbalagan P., Secretary to Chief Minister, Shri SiddharthKomal Singh Pardeshi,Director Culture Mr. Vivek Acharya, Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Mr. Anil Sahu, Deputy Secretary in Chief Minister’s Secretariat Ms. SoumyaChaurasia and senior officers of the department.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the need to develop basic holistic tourism facilities like toilets, drinking water, transportation along with accommodation facilities. He urged the private sector to pitch in on Chhattisgarh’s major tourist sites where there is a heavy inflow of tourists. He said that these facilities should be developed in tourist places like Shivrinarayan, Chandkhuri, Rajim, Satrenga, Chitrakot, Champaran, Gangrel. He said that world class tourist facilities should also be developed in the historical land of SantKabeer,Damakheda located near Simga tehsil. Officials have informed that administrative approval of Rs 22.43 crore has been given to develop Damakheda (KabirTalab). Chief Minister Shri Baghel inquired about the progress of the work plan for smooth operation of old motels of the Tourism Department with the participation of the private sector. While reviewing the progress of tourist places being developed under Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit, the Chief Minister said that as soon as the works are completed, they should be inaugurated and open for tourists so that people can get the benefit of the facilities soon. He informed about the successful inauguration of Shivrinarayan and urged the respective officers to complete the beautification of other sites identified as heritage sites so that tourists can visit these places soon. It was informed in the meeting that about 70 thousand Manas artists of 7 thousand ManasMandali participated in the ManasMandali competition organized this year under Ramayana Mandali Promotion Scheme. He also directed for the strengthening of Amarkantak road. He said that facilities for boating, water sports, and tourist accommodation should be developed with the participation of private sector in the government land available near dams and reservoirs.

Giving information about the progress of various tourism projects in the state, Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Archeology, Shri Anbalagan P. informed that the development work of MaaBamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh at a cost of Rs 43.33 crore will be done by October 2022 under the Prasad scheme. Under the SwadeshDarshan scheme, work has been completed in all the 13 locations of the Tribal Tourism Circuit project costing Rs.96.10 crore. He said that Sirpur is being developed as a heritage site on an intellectual theme at a cost of Rs 65.60 crore. Shri Anbalagan P. also informed that a proposal has been sent to the Center to include the development plan of Kudargarh in Surajpur district in the Prasad scheme. The process of making ropeway in Kudargarh is also in progress. Similarly, under SwadeshDarshanYojana 2.0, a proposal to develop eco-tourism circuit involving Chilfi Valley, Achanakmar-Amarkantak Valley and HasdeoBango Dam has been sent to the Centre. He said that in-principle approval has been given for the construction of budget hotels at Satrenga, Gangrel and Chitrakoot. He further informed that the remains of human settlements about two to two and a half thousand years old and Objects from the second to fifth centuries have been found here during mining. To collectivize the data of the rich folk Culture, under the Chhattisgarh Web Archives, audio-video clippings of eminent artists are being compiled and digitized for future generations. In the meeting, information was also given about the progress of archaeological sites of Tarighat in Patan tehsil of Durg district and Rewa of Arang tehsil of Raipur district.