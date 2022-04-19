Ladli Laxmi Utsav will be held in Bhopal on May 2 200 girls will travel to the borders of the country in Maa Tujhe Pranam Yojana Chief Minister Shri Chouhan seeks information about the preparations

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that on May 2, Ladli Laxmi Utsav will be organized in the capital Bhopal in which, beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi Yojana will be invited. In the programme, girls will be given driving license and selected girls under Maa Tujhe Pranam Yojana to travel across the borders of the country. The parents of the beneficiary girls will also participate in the Ladli Laxmi Utsav. The programme will be broadcast up to the village level across the state. Various programmes will also be held in Bhopal on May 2 and in districts from May 3 to 11.

In a meeting held at Mantralaya today, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed the senior officers to complete all the necessary preparations for the state level Ladli Laxmi Utsav. Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Women and Child Development Shri Ashok Shah and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi were present.

It was informed in the meeting that during the period from May 3 to 11, the festival would also be held at the Panchayat level. In this, Ladli Laxmis will be connected with various activities at the local level in different districts. These activities include health check-up of the girl child, distribution of folic acid tablets, rangoli and sports along with other events. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to invite ministers in-charge, MLAs and MPs in the programmes to be held in the districts.

Programme outline

Additional Chief Secretary Women and Child Development Shri Ashok Shah informed that parents along with the girl beneficiaries of the scheme would be specially invited in Ladli Laxmi Utsav. Girls with outstanding achievements in education and other fields will also be felicitated. Under the Maa Tujhe Pranam scheme, 200 girls will be sent on a tour to the borders of the nation. This team will leave from Bhopal on May 2 and return on May 7. Ladli Laxmis will also be taken on a visit to the Tribal Museum of Bhopal. A framework has also been made to reward Gram Panchayats with better sex ratio at the village level. During the period from May 3 to 11, programmes like distribution of food items in pots, wall painting, decoration of Anganwadi centers, Swaruchi Bhoj with public participation will be held in the villages, through which different sections of the society will be connected.

Ladli Laxmi Yojana: 15 Years of Success

It was informed in the meeting that Ladli Laxmi Yojana started from April 1, 2007 has empowered girls. The usefulness of the scheme has been proved in achieving the goals of improving sex ratio, developing a positive attitude towards the birth of girl child, upgradation of the educational level of the girl child and improving her health. It may be noted that there are about 43 lakh Ladli Laxmis in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, had given instructions to celebrate Ladli Laxmi Utsav in all the districts of the state including Bhopal in May at the Chintan meeting held at Pachmarhi on March 26. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is of the opinion that it is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh to have such a large number of Ladli Laxmis. Ladli Laxmi Yojana will be given new heights to make these daughters financially self-dependent. Daughters are leading in many fields. For this purpose, Ladli Laxmi Utsav has been designed to encourage Ladli Laxmis.