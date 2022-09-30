Law enforcement must keep up with new crime patterns and technologies to curb them: Nityanand Rai, MoS for Home Affairs, GoI

New Delhi : Mr Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Govt of India today inaugurated the 4th Young SP Conference and 3rd Police Expo 2022, organized by FICCI and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). The two-day conference is themed ‘Innovation and Research in Cyber Crime Management, Drones and Counter Drones’ and is witnessing the participation of nearly 200 young IPS officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and above.

“Adopting new techniques for internal security as well as for border defence is the need of the hour, keeping in mind the crime scenario today. Aspects of Industrial Revolution 4.0, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, IoT, drones and counter-drones, AR/VR, are changing our lives. Law enforcement agencies must keep up with industrial advancements and simultaneously understand changing crime patterns. Today, cybercrimes are being deployed to rip off common people of their hard-earned money and spread fake news and communal disharmony. We all must be familiar with the latest techniques to curb these crimes,” said Mr Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Govt of India.

He also mentioned MHA’s initiative to start ‘1930’ as the Cyber Financial Fraud helpline to help people in distress.

Mr Balaji Srivastava, DG, BPR&D said, “Modernization can never end, because the industry is constantly churning out newer technologies and capabilities in the security and crime management sector. BPR&D has the responsibility of continuously creating an interface between industry, academia and technological institutions of national importance and law enforcement agencies through expositions and demonstrations of the latest technologies, products, and best practices related to police modernization.”

“We are delighted to open the conference amid the presence of highly respected guests. The event is being organized with an objective to create awareness among young SPs from States/UTs, and Commandants from CAPFs regarding the latest technologies in areas such as cybercrime management, drones, counter drones and other related fields such as predictive policing, crime and related data analytics, geospatial technology, surveillance and CCTV equipment etc for effective delivery of police services to citizens,” added Mr Sinha.

Mr Subhrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI said, “A secure, well-protected working and living environment is very important for the Nation’s economic progress. That is why this conference is a very important one. A rapid pace of technological development is undoubtedly changing lives. On the flip side, there are new kinds of crime and security challenges. The perpetrators are faceless and the cost of executing such crimes is often extremely low. That is what presents a challenge to the security forces.”

Mr Rahul Chaudhary, Mentor, FICCI Homeland Security Committee said, “Security and development go hand in hand. Police and good policing is not only about maintaining law and order. It ultimately brings in growth and development, and that dividend brings back peace, prosperity and good governance.”

The five theme-specific sessions at the conference are: Drone as Force Multiplier for Enforcement Agencies, Counter Drone Capabilities for Neutralizing Threats Posed by Rogue Drones, Cyber Crime Management Capabilities to Address Complex Challenges faced by Police Forces, New Age Technologies for Predictive and SMART Policing and Startups – Shaping the Future of Law Enforcement.

The Expo also has numerous products and equipment being showcased to Police Officers. Eminent experts discussed the role of drones as a promising technology to assist enforcement agencies in planning and deploying both defensive and offensive measures against anti-social and anti-national elements.

Mr Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Govt of India will deliver the valedictory address during the day-2 of Police Expo (30th September 2022).